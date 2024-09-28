The music they played may have varied but all gave those who frequented them some unforgettable nights out.

Relationships were forged, and sweat, tears and no shortage of drinks were spilled at these once hugely popular nightspots as clubbers left it all on the dancefloor.

These nostalgic pictures capture the venues themselves, revellers on a night out there, DJs and the people who ran the clubs.

The Limit, Cairos, Niche, Roxy, Embrace, Republic and Josephines are just some of the fondly remembered venues featured in this retro photo gallery.

Which lost Sheffield nightclub would you most like to see resurrected?

Silks nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1986

Club manager and DJ Chris Bailey outside Sheffield's Niche nightlclub in 2005

Cairo Jax, better known as Cairos, was located on Bank Street, Sheffield, and was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It was split into two halves, one playing pop music and the other soul. It was previously Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub.