Sheffield retro: 27 photos showing lost nightclubs of the 80s, 90s and noughties, including Roxy and Niche

Published 28th Sep 2024, 07:30 BST

These lost Sheffield nightclubs hold special memories for those who partied there during the 1980s, 90s and noughties.

The music they played may have varied but all gave those who frequented them some unforgettable nights out.

Relationships were forged, and sweat, tears and no shortage of drinks were spilled at these once hugely popular nightspots as clubbers left it all on the dancefloor.

These nostalgic pictures capture the venues themselves, revellers on a night out there, DJs and the people who ran the clubs.

The Limit, Cairos, Niche, Roxy, Embrace, Republic and Josephines are just some of the fondly remembered venues featured in this retro photo gallery.

Which lost Sheffield nightclub would you most like to see resurrected?

Silks nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1986

1. Silks

Silks nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1986 | Other Photo: Picture Sheffield

Club manager and DJ Chris Bailey outside Sheffield's Niche nightlclub in 2005

2. Niche

Club manager and DJ Chris Bailey outside Sheffield's Niche nightlclub in 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Stuart Hastings

Cairo Jax, better known as Cairos, was located on Bank Street, Sheffield, and was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It was split into two halves, one playing pop music and the other soul. It was previously Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub. Photo: Submitted

3. Cairos

Cairo Jax, better known as Cairos, was located on Bank Street, Sheffield, and was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It was split into two halves, one playing pop music and the other soul. It was previously Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub. Photo: Submitted | Submitted Photo: JPIMedia

Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub, on Bank Street, in Sheffield city centre, which ran from 1978 to 1985, before becoming Cairo Jax.

4. Romeo's and Juliet's

Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub, on Bank Street, in Sheffield city centre, which ran from 1978 to 1985, before becoming Cairo Jax. | Other Photo: Submitted

