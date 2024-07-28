But these photos hark back to the days before Fargate and The Moor were pedestrianised, in 1973 and 1979 respectively.

They take us back through the years from the 1970s all the way to the early 1900s, when The Moor was still known as South Street.

It’s not just the traffic which has changed.

These fascinating images show the many businesses which have come and gone over the decades, including the Cole Brothers and Roberts Brothers department stores, and Woolworths.

They also depict the changing landmarks, including the long forgotten Crimean Monument at Moorhead.

Do you remember the days when cars ran along The Moor and Fargate, and are there any other Sheffield streets you would like to see pedestrianised?

1971 Fargate, Sheffield city centre, looking towards Barker's Pool, in 1971.

Austin Reed Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in September 1971, including Austin Reed, mens outfitters; Barclays Bank; and Boots the Chemist

British Home Stores The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in February 1966, showing shops including British Home Stores