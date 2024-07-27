These pictures look back at businesses on Ecclesall Road during the 1990s, the characters who ran them, their staff and some of their customers.

Pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressing salons and more feature in this retro photo gallery.

The last days of Ward’s Brewery, and the much-missed Napoleons Casino are pictured, among other lost businesses.

Some of these establishments are still going strong a quarter of a century later, however, including the popular Nonnas Italian restaurant.

How many of these businesses have you visited, and are there any you would like to see revived?

Slug & Fiddle The Slug & Fiddle pub, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Ecclesall Non Political Club WMC The Ecclesall Non Political Club WMC, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where barman Frank Mayer is a Lee Van Cleef look-a-like.

Napoleons Restaurant manager Julie Shearer and chef Jonathan Jowitt at the restaurant at Napoleons Casino, on Ecclesall Road.