If so, these photos of Sheffield from throughout that year might help take you back and make it feel even more like the mid-90s were just yesterday.
Britpop was at its peak in 1995, as Blur and Oasis famously went head to head, with the former winning the battle but losing the war.
In Sheffield, the Supertram extension to Hillsborough was completed, the slopes at Ski Village were packed, and Sean Bean got to live out his fantasy by donning a Sheffield United kit during filming in the city for When Saturday Comes.
Elsewhere, as these photos also show, the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate froze over, the Rolling Stones got Don Valley Stadium rocking, and the old Deepcar Station, which was once a stop on the Woodhead line between Sheffield and Manchester, was put up for sale.
This retro photo gallery also captures popular landlords and landladies of the time, celebrities from that era like Naseem Hamed and Marti Caine, pupils at schools around Sheffield, and lost shops including House of Fraser, Sugg Sport and Woolworths.
What do you remember best about the mid-1990s?
