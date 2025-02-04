The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, and Forum, on Division Street, opened in 1980 and 1992 respectively.

Both are still going strong decades later thanks to their enduring appeal, defying the odds in a world where changing tastes and fashions mean nightclubs and late night bars tend to have short shelf lives.

They have entertained generations of night owls over the decades, with children born out of the many relationships forged on their dancefloors growing up and going on to enjoy their own nights out there.

These photos take us back to the heady days of the early noughties - 2003, to be precise - and show happy times at both The Leadmill and Forum.

What are your memories of The Leadmill and Forum, and what was your favourite place for a night out in Sheffield during the noughties?

1 . Noughties nostalgia Laura, Kristina, Lauren, Hollie and Hannah at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

2 . Happy days Rob, Gary, Mark and James at the Forum, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

3 . Great times Clayton James and Caroline Bates at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers