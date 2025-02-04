Sheffield retro: 27 joyous photos of noughties nights out at two of city's most enduring venues

They are two of Sheffield’s longest running nightspots, which have between them been welcoming revellers for nearly 80 years.

The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, and Forum, on Division Street, opened in 1980 and 1992 respectively.

Both are still going strong decades later thanks to their enduring appeal, defying the odds in a world where changing tastes and fashions mean nightclubs and late night bars tend to have short shelf lives.

They have entertained generations of night owls over the decades, with children born out of the many relationships forged on their dancefloors growing up and going on to enjoy their own nights out there.

These photos take us back to the heady days of the early noughties - 2003, to be precise - and show happy times at both The Leadmill and Forum.

What are your memories of The Leadmill and Forum, and what was your favourite place for a night out in Sheffield during the noughties?

Laura, Kristina, Lauren, Hollie and Hannah at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003

Laura, Kristina, Lauren, Hollie and Hannah at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Rob, Gary, Mark and James at the Forum, Sheffield, in 2003

Rob, Gary, Mark and James at the Forum, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Clayton James and Caroline Bates at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003

Clayton James and Caroline Bates at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dave, Mel and Rob at the Forum, Sheffield, in 2003

Dave, Mel and Rob at the Forum, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

