These pictures will transport you back more than half a century to the days of the Gaumont Cinema, Glossop Road Swimming Baths, and Castle Market.

The nostalgic images capture old shops and show how some streets have changed almost beyond recognition in the intervening decades.

The opening of a now famous Sheffield pub, the toy department of a popular city centre store, and a very different looking Peace Gardens are among the scenes depicted.

They also take you inside a typical 60s home, revealing how styles have altered.

The late 60s was a time when huge crowds would turn out for the Lord Mayor’s Parade, as shown in this retro photo gallery, the steel industry was still booming and Fargate was a centre of fashion.

As well as shots of everyday life, these nostalgic photos capture some of the dramatic events from that year, including a fire raging at the Firth Brown steelworks.

They are sure to bring back memories for many.

1 . Arnold Barker Albert Terrace Road, Sheffield, photographed from Infirmary Road, in 1969, with Arnold Barker, caterer, to the left, and Blanchards Ltd on the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Moorfoot A butchers shop at Moorfoot, Sheffield city centre, advertising horse meat for human consumption in around 1969 | Trevor Smith Photo: Trevor Smith Photo Sales

3 . Lost cinema Bank Street and Angel Street, viewed from Castle Street, in August 1969, with the ABC Cinema (later Cannon Cinema) on the left | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales