It’s the Sheffield suburb where Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker grew up and features in one of the band’s most beloved songs.
These nostalgic pictures show Intake down the years, from the 1990s to the dawn of the 20th century.
This retro photo gallery shows how the area has changed over the years, including lost pubs, much-missed shops, and moviegoers queueing outside the old Rex Cinema.
Among the streets pictured is Stanhope Road, famously referenced in the opening lines to Babies, which appeared on Pulp’s breakthrough album, His ‘n’ Hers.
Do these photos, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, bring back any memories.
