These pictures show how the area has changed over the years, including lost pubs, much-missed shops, and moviegoers queueing outside the old Rex Cinema

It’s the Sheffield suburb where Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker grew up and features in one of the band’s most beloved songs.

These nostalgic pictures show Intake down the years, from the 1990s to the dawn of the 20th century.

This retro photo gallery shows how the area has changed over the years, including lost pubs, much-missed shops, and moviegoers queueing outside the old Rex Cinema.

Among the streets pictured is Stanhope Road, famously referenced in the opening lines to Babies, which appeared on Pulp’s breakthrough album, His ‘n’ Hers.

Do these photos, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, bring back any memories.

Rex Cinema, at the junction of Mansfield Road and Hollybank Road, Intake, in 1983, prior to demolition. It opened on July 24, 1939 and closed in December 1982. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Royal Oak pub (latterly John Heath and Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home), at the junction of Mansfield Road and Hollinsend Road, Intake, in May 1983 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Ray's Fisheries, Woodhouse Road, Intake, in 1982 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The projection room at the old Rex Cinema, on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, in 1980 Photo: Picture Sheffield

