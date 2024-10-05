Sheffield retro: 26 photos to bring back happy memories of growing up in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s

If you grew up in Sheffield during the 1960s or 70s these pictures are sure to bring back memories from that era.

Trips to the cinema, bowling or splashing about in the lido on a summer’s day are all captured in this retro photo gallery.

The nostalgic images also show youngsters playing in the street at a time when there were fewer cars about, and the shops and markets you may recall being dragged along to as a child.

They may also bring back magical memories of a lost toy shop dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland, the wonderment of seeing the city lit up for Christmas, and hanging out in playgrounds when they were built differently.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964

1. Safe crossings

There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road

2. Silver Jubilee celebrations

Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day

3. Millhouses Lido

Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

There were lots of changes taking place around Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. Pictured here are building sites on St. Philip's Road, at the junction with Weston Road, in January 1965. St George's Church and Jessop Hospital are visible in the background

4. Building sites

There were lots of changes taking place around Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. Pictured here are building sites on St. Philip's Road, at the junction with Weston Road, in January 1965. St George's Church and Jessop Hospital are visible in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

