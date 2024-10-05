Trips to the cinema, bowling or splashing about in the lido on a summer’s day are all captured in this retro photo gallery.

The nostalgic images also show youngsters playing in the street at a time when there were fewer cars about, and the shops and markets you may recall being dragged along to as a child.

They may also bring back magical memories of a lost toy shop dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland, the wonderment of seeing the city lit up for Christmas, and hanging out in playgrounds when they were built differently.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Safe crossings There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964

2 . Silver Jubilee celebrations Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road

3 . Millhouses Lido Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day