Sheffield retro: 41 photos showing how pretty suburb of Beighton has changed

These pictures capture a century of change in a pretty Sheffield suburb, which has experienced huge upheaval over the years.

Beighton was a small village which only became part of Sheffield in 1967, having previously been in the county of Derbyshire.

The rural neighbourhood, which was home to several farms, has undergone considerable development over the years.

One of the biggest changes was the opening in 1929 of Brookhouse Colliery, between Beighton and Swallownest, just over the border in Rotherham. The coal mine would close in 1985 and become part of Rother Valley Country Park.

This retro photo gallery takes us from the dawn of the 20th century right up until the 1990s. As well as the old colliery and the area’s many farm buildings, it features lost shops, old pubs, schools and forgotten landmarks like the Central Cinema.

Also pictured is the long lost Beighton railway station, along with photos of the many floods to have hit the area over the years.

Do these nostalgic images, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, bring back any memories?

Beighton Community Hospital, on Eckington Way, Sheffield, in June 1991

1. Beighton Community Hospital

Beighton Community Hospital, on Eckington Way, Sheffield, in June 1991 | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Beighton Miners Welfare Club and Institute, on High Street, Beighton, pictured in October 1985. It was formerly Groves Farm House and was used as a golf house in the early 1920s.

2. Miners Welfare Club

Beighton Miners Welfare Club and Institute, on High Street, Beighton, pictured in October 1985. It was formerly Groves Farm House and was used as a golf house in the early 1920s. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield NewspapersPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on High Street, Beighton, in around 1980, showing Ossie Bennett, car accessories and parts

3. 80s shops

Shops on High Street, Beighton, in around 1980, showing Ossie Bennett, car accessories and parts | Picture Sheffield/S. FoxPhoto: Picture Sheffield/S. Fox

Reignhead Nursery, Infant and Junior School, on Platts Drive, Beighton, in November 1990

4. Reignhead school

Reignhead Nursery, Infant and Junior School, on Platts Drive, Beighton, in November 1990 | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

