Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos looking back at Spital Hill from the 1870s to the 1990s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 28th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Spital Hill was the location of Sheffield’s oldest known hospital, which is how the street got its name

It’s one of Sheffield’s most historic streets, which was home to the city’s oldest known hospital.

These pictures show how Spital Hill, rising through Burngreave from the famous Wicker Arches, has changed over more than a century.

Spital Hill takes its name from a hospital dating back to at least the 12th century which was built on land near the River Don, gifted to the sick people of Sheffield by William de Lovetot. The old English abbreviation for hospital was ‘spittle’.

This retro photo gallery picks up the story of the street much later, taking us back in time along Spital Hill from the 1990s to the 1870s.

Old shops, lost pubs, trams and more can be seen in these photos, which transport you back through the decades to a time when Spital Hill Works was a vital industrial hub.

All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Do they bring back any memories for you?

The East House pub on Spital Hill, at the junction with Spital Street, in 1988

1. The East House

The East House pub on Spital Hill, at the junction with Spital Street, in 1988 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Spital Hill, Sheffield, in 1981, including Patrice Boutique

2. Boutique

Shops on Spital Hill, Sheffield, in 1981, including Patrice Boutique Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The former entrance to the London Midland and Scotish Railway Wicker Goods Station, at the junction of Spital Hill, left, and Savile Street, right, in 1989

3. Goods station

The former entrance to the London Midland and Scotish Railway Wicker Goods Station, at the junction of Spital Hill, left, and Savile Street, right, in 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Kashmir Curry Centre and other businesses on Spital Hill, viewed from the junction with Spital Street looking towards the Lyon Works, in 1983

4. Kashmir Curry Centre

Kashmir Curry Centre and other businesses on Spital Hill, viewed from the junction with Spital Street looking towards the Lyon Works, in 1983 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

