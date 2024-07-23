Many of them took their first steps towards sporting success at school.

These retro photos show members of sports teams at schools around Sheffield during the mid noughties.

Pictured in 2005, 2006 and 2007 are sporty pupils from schools including Silverdale, Handsworth Grange, Tapton, King Ecgbert, Meadowhead, Stocksbridge Juniors and many more.

Some are seen celebrating after triumphing in city-wide and even national tournaments, while others are just enjoying the buzz of team sports.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

Meadowhead School's U16 girls football team celebrate winning the national title in May 2006

The City School football team ready to face Handsworth Grange in the Sheffield Schools Clegg Shield final in 2007

Elizabeth Aizlewood presents the David Aizlewood Memorial Trophy to Dobcroft Junior School athletics team, at the Sheffield Federation for School Sports presentation evening in 2007.