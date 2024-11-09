Sheffield retro: 25 photos showing 60s and 70s pubs, shops and other buildings which have been lost forever

Sheffield has changed hugely since the 1960s and 1970s.

These photos show just some of the buildings from that period which have been lost forever, including pubs, cinemas, shops and schools.

Some fell victim to changing habits, others were ravaged by fire or demolished to make way for new developments or road widening.

This retro photo gallery features well known buildings from the time in Sheffield city centre but also out in the suburbs, including Heeley, Stocksbridge, Hillsborough, Darnall and other areas.

Do you remember any of these lost pubs, shops, cinemas and other buildings?

The photos in this retro gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shops on the north side of Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, pictured in October 1966, including Ellen Summers, tobacconist; Sine Electrical Co. Ltd; Percy W. Collins, pastry cook; and The Lampost, pet store

1. Fulwood Road shops

Heeley Coliseum, on London Road, Sheffield, pictured shortly before it closed for good in January 1961 and was subsequently demolished. It had opened on October 28, 1913, having been built for £4,000, with seating for 600 people.

2. Heeley Coliseum

Widow Florence Pegg, aged 82, is pictured here in November 1964. She was the last person living in the homes on 100-year old Clun Street, Burngreave, which were soon to be demolished

3. Last resident

The Hippodrome Theatre, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, is pictured here in March 1963, shortly after it closed and was later demolished. It originally opened as a music hall on December 23, 1907, and became a cinema in July 1931.

4. Hippodrome

