Sheffield retro: 25 memorable photos taking you on a noughties pub crawl of popular venues

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST

We’re taking you back to the early noughties, when a pint of lager cost just over £2.

This retro photo gallery shows punters at some of Sheffield’s most popular pubs and bars in 2003.

Friends can be seen enjoying a night out at Bar Coast and The Cavendish, on West Street, Bar One, on Glossop Road, and the Scream pub, in Broomhill, which is now The York.

Whether nights out in Sheffield were better back in the noughties is up for debate, but they were certainly a lot cheaper than they are today.

In January 2003, the average price for a pint of lager in the UK was £2.11, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared with £4.82 in December 2024.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos, and what was your favourite place at which to drink in the 90s?

Katherine Miller, Clare Miller and Stephan Mckay at The Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

1. Cavendish

Katherine Miller, Clare Miller and Stephan Mckay at The Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Holly Johnson (left) and Henriette Foster enjoy a drink at Bar Coast on West Steet, Sheffield, in March 2003

2. Memories

Holly Johnson (left) and Henriette Foster enjoy a drink at Bar Coast on West Steet, Sheffield, in March 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Ben Webster and Steph Orrah at The Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

3. Looking back

Ben Webster and Steph Orrah at The Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dave Basak, Taffy Guscott and Karen D'Souza at The Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

4. Happy days

Dave Basak, Taffy Guscott and Karen D'Souza at The Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

