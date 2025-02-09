This retro photo gallery shows punters at some of Sheffield’s most popular pubs and bars in 2003.

Friends can be seen enjoying a night out at Bar Coast and The Cavendish, on West Street, Bar One, on Glossop Road, and the Scream pub, in Broomhill, which is now The York.

Whether nights out in Sheffield were better back in the noughties is up for debate, but they were certainly a lot cheaper than they are today.

In January 2003, the average price for a pint of lager in the UK was £2.11, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared with £4.82 in December 2024.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos, and what was your favourite place at which to drink in the 90s?

1 . Cavendish Katherine Miller, Clare Miller and Stephan Mckay at The Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Memories Holly Johnson (left) and Henriette Foster enjoy a drink at Bar Coast on West Steet, Sheffield, in March 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Looking back Ben Webster and Steph Orrah at The Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd