Some of the products being promoted remain popular half a century later, like Guinness, Dulux paint and Kellogg’s Cornflakes.

Others have not stood the test of time so successfully, such as the drink Orangillo, which the tagline declared was ‘four times fruitier’; the Cadbury’s Extra chocolate bar; or Turog bread.

These retro posters screaming at us to drink, eat or smoke their brand’s product were photographed around Sheffield during the 60s and 70s.

Cigarettes feature prominently in a time long before smoking adverts on billboards were banned, while there are ads too for beers including Stones, Double Diamond and Worthington.

Milk and eggs were also being powerfully promoted at the time, with customers being urged to ‘have an egg meal tonight’ or drink a ‘daily pinta’ to boost your calcium intake.

And people were being constantly reminded to keep their homes spic and span, with adverts for cleaning products like Brasso and Mr Sheen.

Classic slogans of the 60s and 70s included ‘Beanz Means Heinz’, ‘Breakfast time is Golden Shred time’, and ‘Drink your milk the Ovaltine way’.

The other products being promoted on these billboards include Batchelor’s peas, made in Sheffield; Fyffes bananas; and Fry’s Turkish Delight.

How many of these adverts do you remember, and are there any long lost products being promoted which you used to love?

These photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Kellogg's An advert for Kellogg's Corn Flakes on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Hanover Street, on April 26, 1965. This photo, taken on the first day of a new one way system taking effect, also shows businesses including Ecclesall Laundry, on the left, and the Earl Grey pub, to the right. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Ariel cigarettes An advert for Ariel cigarettes on Granville Hill, Sheffield, viewed from Shead Street, in June 1965. | Picture Sheffield

3 . Cadbury's Extra An advert for a Cadbury's Extra chocolate bar, costing 6 pence, above Mrs E. Mitchell, confectioners, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1964. | Picture Sheffield