Sheffield retro: 25 charming photos showing pupils at schools around the city in 2010

Published 21st Sep 2024, 07:15 BST

These pictures take us back to school days in Sheffield 14 years ago in 2010.

The photos show pupils and staff at primary and secondary schools across the city, from Totley to Parson Cross.

They capture moments of joy, like students joining a conga line at their end of year party, or dressing up as royalty for a special visit.

Youngsters are also pictured with a number of special visitors, including a world record breaking athlete and a popular TV weather presenter.

And they are seen too with much-loved teachers, school cooks and other treasured members of staff.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

Pupils hold a Valentine's Day sale at Brantwood School, where they sold jewellery and held a lucky dip, in 2010

1. Valentine's sale

Pupils hold a Valentine's Day sale at Brantwood School, where they sold jewellery and held a lucky dip, in 2010

Pupils at Broomhill Infants School got the chance to dress up as royality for the day when one of the Queen's assistants Angela Kelly paid a visit in 2010

2. Royals for the day

Pupils at Broomhill Infants School got the chance to dress up as royality for the day when one of the Queen's assistants Angela Kelly paid a visit in 2010

Pupils at Bradway Primary School with the titles available in the latest Sheffield Star book promotion in 2010

3. Keen readers

Pupils at Bradway Primary School with the titles available in the latest Sheffield Star book promotion in 2010

Loxley Primary School pupils line up beside Robert Mawood, of the Sheffield Cycle Speedway club, for the start of a race during a coaching session in 2010

4. On their bikes

Loxley Primary School pupils line up beside Robert Mawood, of the Sheffield Cycle Speedway club, for the start of a race during a coaching session in 2010

