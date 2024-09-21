The photos show pupils and staff at primary and secondary schools across the city, from Totley to Parson Cross.

They capture moments of joy, like students joining a conga line at their end of year party, or dressing up as royalty for a special visit.

Youngsters are also pictured with a number of special visitors, including a world record breaking athlete and a popular TV weather presenter.

And they are seen too with much-loved teachers, school cooks and other treasured members of staff.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

1 . Valentine's sale Pupils hold a Valentine's Day sale at Brantwood School, where they sold jewellery and held a lucky dip, in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Royals for the day Pupils at Broomhill Infants School got the chance to dress up as royality for the day when one of the Queen's assistants Angela Kelly paid a visit in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Keen readers Pupils at Bradway Primary School with the titles available in the latest Sheffield Star book promotion in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers