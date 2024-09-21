The photos show pupils and staff at primary and secondary schools across the city, from Totley to Parson Cross.
They capture moments of joy, like students joining a conga line at their end of year party, or dressing up as royalty for a special visit.
Youngsters are also pictured with a number of special visitors, including a world record breaking athlete and a popular TV weather presenter.
And they are seen too with much-loved teachers, school cooks and other treasured members of staff.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?
1. Valentine's sale
Pupils hold a Valentine's Day sale at Brantwood School, where they sold jewellery and held a lucky dip, in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Royals for the day
Pupils at Broomhill Infants School got the chance to dress up as royality for the day when one of the Queen's assistants Angela Kelly paid a visit in 2010
| Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspaper
3. Keen readers
Pupils at Bradway Primary School with the titles available in the latest Sheffield Star book promotion in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. On their bikes
Loxley Primary School pupils line up beside Robert Mawood, of the Sheffield Cycle Speedway club, for the start of a race during a coaching session in 2010 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
