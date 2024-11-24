The little-seen pictures show how streets around the city looked back then, including shops in the old Cambridge Arcade with its covered walkway leading to Pinstone Street.

This retro photo gallery shows sites in and around the city centre, including Change Alley, Charles Street, the Wicker and the Peace Gardens, looking very different.

It also takes you out into the suburbs, including Netherthorpe, Stannington, Darnall and Attercliffe.

Thornton’s old Chocolate Kabin shop, the Adelphi Hotel, where the Crucible Theatre now stands, the Picture Palace, and the Grosvenor House Hotel all feature.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you, and what do you think about how Sheffield has changed in the decades since the photos were taken?

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Change Alley Change Alley, Sheffield city centre, in February 1964 | Picture Sheffield/J A Walker Photo: Picture Sheffield/J A Walker Photo Sales

2 . Roebuck Tavern Charles Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1964, showing the Roebuck Tavern (also known as the Newt and Chambers and the Emporium) and Foxon and Robinson Ltd, packing case manufacturers (previously timber dealers) | Picture Sheffield/J Walker Photo: Picture Sheffield/J Walker Photo Sales

3 . Bus station The view from Sheffield Central Library in February 1965, showing showing Pond Street bus station and (top right) Hyde Park Flats | Picture Sheffield/J. Walker Photo: Picture Sheffield/J. Walker Photo Sales