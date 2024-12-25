We’ve put together a retro photo gallery of people doing just that at Christmas parties during the 90s and noughties, from work dos to school celebrations.

These nostalgic pictures include Christmas bashes held at Sheffield’s legendary Baldwins Omega banqueting suite.

They show students queuing for the popular Bar One Christmas party on Glossop Road in the mid-noughties, dinner ladies letting off steam at the end of the year and Sheffield United players meeting fans before their festive shindig at Bramall Lane.

Youngsters are pictured too experiencing the magic of Christmas, from taking in a festive show to meeting Santa.

While most of these parties took place in December, these photos show it’s never too late to celebrate, with one very belated event held during the summer.

1 . Party spirit Students queuing at Bar One, Glossop Road, for the annual Christmas party in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Clowning around 10-year-old Jamila Thompson clowning around at the Christmas party held at the Spectrum centre, Burngreave, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Ultimate party Pictured at the Ultimate Christmas Party 2002 at Ponds Forge are, left to right, Lorna McNeill, Annette Lee, Donna Roberts, Harry Brown, Sarah Wright, Jane Hutchins and Melanie Wilson | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd