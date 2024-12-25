We’ve put together a retro photo gallery of people doing just that at Christmas parties during the 90s and noughties, from work dos to school celebrations.
These nostalgic pictures include Christmas bashes held at Sheffield’s legendary Baldwins Omega banqueting suite.
They show students queuing for the popular Bar One Christmas party on Glossop Road in the mid-noughties, dinner ladies letting off steam at the end of the year and Sheffield United players meeting fans before their festive shindig at Bramall Lane.
Youngsters are pictured too experiencing the magic of Christmas, from taking in a festive show to meeting Santa.
While most of these parties took place in December, these photos show it’s never too late to celebrate, with one very belated event held during the summer.
What’s the best Christmas party you’ve ever been to?
