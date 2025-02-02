Sheffield retro: 23 photos taking you on a trip down memory lane to pubs, bars and clubs of the 90s

From the Roxy to The Republic and the Wapentake bar, Sheffield boasted some great pubs and clubs in the 1990s.

These photos take you back to those lost Sheffield insitutions and other popular pubs, bars and nightclubs during the late 90s.

The nostalgic pictures show clubbers on the dancefloor, well-known landlords and landladies, bar staff and bouncers at establishments around the city.

Pubgoers can be seen taking part in traditional ‘cakin’ neet’ celebrations, a VIP guest is pictured opening a new nightclub complex, and pub staff and managers are seen pulling pints behind the bar.

Did you enjoy nights out at any of these pubs, clubs and bars during the 1990s?

Guests dance the night away at the opening of the new nightclub complex at the Arena Leisure Park in 1997

1. Arena Leisure Park

Guests dance the night away at the opening of the new nightclub complex at the Arena Leisure Park in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured outside the Wapentake bar, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are Def Leppard fan Tadashi Onuma, from Tokyo, Japan, holding Def Leppard memorabilia from the bar, and the Wapentake's owner Bob Murvin

2. Wapentake

Pictured outside the Wapentake bar, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are Def Leppard fan Tadashi Onuma, from Tokyo, Japan, holding Def Leppard memorabilia from the bar, and the Wapentake's owner Bob Murvin | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Managers Gavin and Sarah Gill at the Bankers Draft pub in Sheffield city centre in December 1999

3. Bankers Draft

Managers Gavin and Sarah Gill at the Bankers Draft pub in Sheffield city centre in December 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at the revamped Hanrahans Bar and Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Sheffield, in June 1999 are kitchen staff Michael Hill, Anya Payling, John Scarrott and Riana Marson

4. Hanrahans

Pictured at the revamped Hanrahans Bar and Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Sheffield, in June 1999 are kitchen staff Michael Hill, Anya Payling, John Scarrott and Riana Marson | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

