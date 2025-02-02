These photos take you back to those lost Sheffield insitutions and other popular pubs, bars and nightclubs during the late 90s.

The nostalgic pictures show clubbers on the dancefloor, well-known landlords and landladies, bar staff and bouncers at establishments around the city.

Pubgoers can be seen taking part in traditional ‘cakin’ neet’ celebrations, a VIP guest is pictured opening a new nightclub complex, and pub staff and managers are seen pulling pints behind the bar.

Did you enjoy nights out at any of these pubs, clubs and bars during the 1990s?

1 . Arena Leisure Park Guests dance the night away at the opening of the new nightclub complex at the Arena Leisure Park in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Wapentake Pictured outside the Wapentake bar, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are Def Leppard fan Tadashi Onuma, from Tokyo, Japan, holding Def Leppard memorabilia from the bar, and the Wapentake's owner Bob Murvin | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Bankers Draft Managers Gavin and Sarah Gill at the Bankers Draft pub in Sheffield city centre in December 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales