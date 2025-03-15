Sheffield retro: 23 photos taking you back to popular pubs and bars of the 90s and their landlords

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 07:30 BST

The beer is flowing and the good times are rolling in these pictures showing popular Sheffield pubs and bars of the 1990s.

This retro photo gallery captures pubs and bars around Sheffield during the late 90s, the landlords and landladies who ran them, and some of the regulars.

Many of the watering holes pictured are still going strong but others have sadly closed or changed name.

Do these photos bring back any memories, and what was your favourite pub of the 90s in Sheffield?

Jim and Debra Bollard at Bar Centro, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1998

1. Bar Centro

Jim and Debra Bollard at Bar Centro, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Owner Pat O'Kelleher outside the East House pub, Spital Hill, Sheffield, in 1999

2. East House

Owner Pat O'Kelleher outside the East House pub, Spital Hill, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Waitress Rachel Calvert and Chef Jan Dennett in the Empire bar/restaurant at Charter Square, Sheffield, in 1998

3. Empire

Waitress Rachel Calvert and Chef Jan Dennett in the Empire bar/restaurant at Charter Square, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Owner Bob Murvin with Def Leppard fan Tadashi Onuma, from Tokyo, Japan, outside the Wapentake Bar, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, in 1998

4. Wapentake

Owner Bob Murvin with Def Leppard fan Tadashi Onuma, from Tokyo, Japan, outside the Wapentake Bar, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

