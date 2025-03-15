This retro photo gallery captures pubs and bars around Sheffield during the late 90s, the landlords and landladies who ran them, and some of the regulars.

Many of the watering holes pictured are still going strong but others have sadly closed or changed name.

Do these photos bring back any memories, and what was your favourite pub of the 90s in Sheffield?

1 . Bar Centro Jim and Debra Bollard at Bar Centro, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . East House Owner Pat O'Kelleher outside the East House pub, Spital Hill, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Empire Waitress Rachel Calvert and Chef Jan Dennett in the Empire bar/restaurant at Charter Square, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales