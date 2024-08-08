Parts of the city are unrecognisable in these nostalgic pictures from the 1960s, capturing lost landmarks and businesses.

The old Castle Market, The Gaumont Cinema at Barker’s Pool, and the Hallam Tower Hotel are just some of the famous venues of yesteryear shown in the striking black and white images.

Our gallery doesn’t just illustrate how Sheffield city centre has altered over the years, with suburbs including Crookes, Hillsborough, Heeley and Attercliffe pictured too.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

1 . Castle Market Sheffield's Castle Market in September 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Barker's Pool Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Railway station An elevated view of Sheaf Square and Sheffield Midland railway station in May 1965, with the Park Hill flats in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales