Parts of the city are unrecognisable in these nostalgic pictures from the 1960s, capturing lost landmarks and businesses.
The old Castle Market, The Gaumont Cinema at Barker’s Pool, and the Hallam Tower Hotel are just some of the famous venues of yesteryear shown in the striking black and white images.
Our gallery doesn’t just illustrate how Sheffield city centre has altered over the years, with suburbs including Crookes, Hillsborough, Heeley and Attercliffe pictured too.
Do these photos bring back any memories for you?
1. Castle Market
Sheffield's Castle Market in September 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
2. Barker's Pool
Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Railway station
An elevated view of Sheaf Square and Sheffield Midland railway station in May 1965, with the Park Hill flats in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Marples Hotel bar
The new bar in Marples Hotel, at Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, on May 12, 1967 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.