You can imagine yourself soaring above the city all those decades ago and looking down at the lost landmarks, including Hallam Tower Hotel and the ‘Egg Box’ extension to the town hall.

These extraordinary images also show how some of the landmarks which are still standing, including Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium, have changed over the years.

The retro gallery takes you from the city centre out into the suburbs, including Gleadless Valley, Woodhouse and Jordanthorpe.

Pictured are some of the many new estates which were created around that time, plus the helipad at Parkwood Springs, a number of lost pubs and shops, and much more.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Wicker Arches An electric train passes over Sheffield's Wicker Arches in November 1966

2 . Hillsborough Stadium A bird's eye view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in June 1977

3 . Canal Looking down at the River Don and the bottom locks on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal some time during the 1970s or 80s. The Halfpenny Bridge and W.T. Flather Ltd Standard Steel Works are visible, along with Sheffield Road, Dundas Road and Raby Street