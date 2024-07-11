Sheffield retro: 23 of the best photos showing city from above in the 1960s and 70s

These photos give a bird’s eye view of Sheffield as it looked in the 1960s and 70s.

You can imagine yourself soaring above the city all those decades ago and looking down at the lost landmarks, including Hallam Tower Hotel and the ‘Egg Box’ extension to the town hall.

These extraordinary images also show how some of the landmarks which are still standing, including Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium, have changed over the years.

The retro gallery takes you from the city centre out into the suburbs, including Gleadless Valley, Woodhouse and Jordanthorpe.

Pictured are some of the many new estates which were created around that time, plus the helipad at Parkwood Springs, a number of lost pubs and shops, and much more.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

An electric train passes over Sheffield's Wicker Arches in November 1966

1. Wicker Arches

An electric train passes over Sheffield's Wicker Arches in November 1966

A bird's eye view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in June 1977

2. Hillsborough Stadium

A bird's eye view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in June 1977

Looking down at the River Don and the bottom locks on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal some time during the 1970s or 80s. The Halfpenny Bridge and W.T. Flather Ltd Standard Steel Works are visible, along with Sheffield Road, Dundas Road and Raby Street

3. Canal

Looking down at the River Don and the bottom locks on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal some time during the 1970s or 80s. The Halfpenny Bridge and W.T. Flather Ltd Standard Steel Works are visible, along with Sheffield Road, Dundas Road and Raby Street

Sheffield city centre in the 1960s/70s, including The Moor and Rockingham Street

4. City centre

Sheffield city centre in the 1960s/70s, including The Moor and Rockingham Street

