These photos capture all the fun of a night out in Sheffield city centre during the 1970s, showing some of the most popular pubs, clubs and restaurants of the decade.

Josephine’s, Fiesta, the Penny Farthing, Hofbrauhaus, and the Stone House are just some of the legendary nightspots pictured in these nostalgic images.

Also featured in this retro photo gallery are some of the cinemas and bingo halls which provided many memorable nights out for Sheffielders all those years ago.

How many of these lost venues do you remember, and which do you miss most?

1 . Baileys Inside Baileys nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in March 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Josephine's Inside Josephine's nightclub, in Sheffield city centre, in 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Mail Coach The Mail Coach pub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens