Robert Cumber
Robert Cumber

Published 21st Jul 2024, 07:45 BST

It is the decade which is remembered for bellbottoms, hot pants and platform shoes, among other fashions of the day.

These photos capture all the fun of a night out in Sheffield city centre during the 1970s, showing some of the most popular pubs, clubs and restaurants of the decade.

Josephine’s, Fiesta, the Penny Farthing, Hofbrauhaus, and the Stone House are just some of the legendary nightspots pictured in these nostalgic images.

Also featured in this retro photo gallery are some of the cinemas and bingo halls which provided many memorable nights out for Sheffielders all those years ago.

How many of these lost venues do you remember, and which do you miss most?

Inside Baileys nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in March 1977

1. Baileys

Inside Baileys nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in March 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Inside Josephine's nightclub, in Sheffield city centre, in 1977

2. Josephine's

Inside Josephine's nightclub, in Sheffield city centre, in 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Mail Coach pub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979

3. Mail Coach

The Mail Coach pub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Inside the Pig and Whistle public house, on Leopold Street and Fountain Precinct, Sheffield city centre, in January 1979

4. Pig and Whistle

Inside the Pig and Whistle public house, on Leopold Street and Fountain Precinct, Sheffield city centre, in January 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

