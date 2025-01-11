Sheffield retro: 22 pictures to take you back to school days in the 1960s and 70s

From the classroom to the playground, these photos capture life at schools as many will remember it during the 1960s and 70s.

Schools have certainly changed considerably in the decades since these evocative pictures were taken.

But the value of the inspirational teachers and the friendships forge there remain as important now as they were all those years ago.

This retro photo gallery shows schools around Sheffield between 1960 and 1979, and some of the teachers and pupils there at the time.

Myers Grove, Jordanthorpe Secondary, Earl Marshal Comprehensive and Westfield are just some of the schools featured in the nostalgic images.

Is your school among those pictured, and what are your abiding memories of your days there?

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives and shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Brightside Nursery First School, on Jenkin Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1978

1. Hopscotch

Brightside Nursery First School, on Jenkin Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1978 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Harvest Festival celebrations at Whitby Road Junior School, in Darnall, Sheffield

2. Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival celebrations at Whitby Road Junior School, in Darnall, Sheffield | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Jordanthorpe Secondary School, on Dyche Lane, pictured in July 1972. It later became Meadowhead School, following the merger of Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School and Rowlinson School in 1987

3. Jordanthorpe Secondary School

Jordanthorpe Secondary School, on Dyche Lane, pictured in July 1972. It later became Meadowhead School, following the merger of Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School and Rowlinson School in 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils and staff at Low Bradfield Junior and Infant School, on Mill Lee Road, in May 1973, including headteacher Mr Loy and teacher Ruth Labedsz

4. Class photo

Pupils and staff at Low Bradfield Junior and Infant School, on Mill Lee Road, in May 1973, including headteacher Mr Loy and teacher Ruth Labedsz | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

