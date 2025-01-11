Schools have certainly changed considerably in the decades since these evocative pictures were taken.

But the value of the inspirational teachers and the friendships forge there remain as important now as they were all those years ago.

This retro photo gallery shows schools around Sheffield between 1960 and 1979, and some of the teachers and pupils there at the time.

Myers Grove, Jordanthorpe Secondary, Earl Marshal Comprehensive and Westfield are just some of the schools featured in the nostalgic images.

Is your school among those pictured, and what are your abiding memories of your days there?

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives and shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Hopscotch Brightside Nursery First School, on Jenkin Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1978 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Harvest Festival Harvest Festival celebrations at Whitby Road Junior School, in Darnall, Sheffield | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Jordanthorpe Secondary School Jordanthorpe Secondary School, on Dyche Lane, pictured in July 1972. It later became Meadowhead School, following the merger of Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School and Rowlinson School in 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales