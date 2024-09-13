Sheffield retro: 22 photos taking you back to noughties nights out at Fusion, Foundry, Forum and Fuzz Club

We never knew how good we had it in the early noughties.

As we whiled away the hours playing Snake on our Nokia 3310s, still wondering whether things would ever work out for Ross and Rachel on Friends, austerity Britain remained a thing of the future and we didn’t have to take out a second mortgage to heat our homes.

The nightlife in Sheffield was epic back then too.

This retro photo gallery captures the thrill of a big night out at the Fusion, Foundry, Forum and Fuzz Club in 2003.

Can you spot anyone you know in these nostalgic pictures from 21 years ago?

Tammy, Becca and Tim out at The Fusion in 2003

1. Good memories

Tammy, Becca and Tim out at The Fusion in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Steven and Abby at The Fusion in 2003

2. Noughties night out

Steven and Abby at The Fusion in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Kelly, Sarah and Becca at The Fusion in 2003

3. Happy times

Kelly, Sarah and Becca at The Fusion in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Greta, Mike and Chris at the Forum in 2003

4. All smiles

Greta, Mike and Chris at the Forum in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

