As we whiled away the hours playing Snake on our Nokia 3310s, still wondering whether things would ever work out for Ross and Rachel on Friends, austerity Britain remained a thing of the future and we didn’t have to take out a second mortgage to heat our homes.
The nightlife in Sheffield was epic back then too.
This retro photo gallery captures the thrill of a big night out at the Fusion, Foundry, Forum and Fuzz Club in 2003.
Can you spot anyone you know in these nostalgic pictures from 21 years ago?
