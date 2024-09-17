Sheffield retro: 22 photos inside lost 60s and 70s shops, pubs and cinemas before they disappeared for good

Published 17th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST

These pictures show inside popular Sheffield haunts of the 1960s and 70s before they were lost for good.

Old pubs, shops, restaurants, cinemas and other venues from the era are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

In some cases the buildings have long since been demolished, while in others a new use has been found for the property.

The images show the fashions of the era, from the intricately patterned carpets and curtains to the hairdos and clothes which were in vogue back then.

All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Inside the Hare and Hounds pub, Church Lane, Dore, with Jean Clark pictured behind the bar

1. Hare and Hounds

Inside the Hare and Hounds pub, Church Lane, Dore, with Jean Clark pictured behind the bar

The fashion section at Pauldens department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in September 1965

2. Pauldens

The fashion section at Pauldens department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in September 1965

Inside the Heartbeat Club, at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road, Sheffield, in November 1966

3. Heartbeat Club

Inside the Heartbeat Club, at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road, Sheffield, in November 1966

Inside the Old Blue Bell pub, High Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1964

4. Old Blue Bell

Inside the Old Blue Bell pub, High Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1964

