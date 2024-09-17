In some cases the buildings have long since been demolished, while in others a new use has been found for the property.
The images show the fashions of the era, from the intricately patterned carpets and curtains to the hairdos and clothes which were in vogue back then.
All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
1. Hare and Hounds
Inside the Hare and Hounds pub, Church Lane, Dore, with Jean Clark pictured behind the bar | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Pauldens
The fashion section at Pauldens department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in September 1965 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Heartbeat Club
Inside the Heartbeat Club, at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road, Sheffield, in November 1966 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Old Blue Bell
Inside the Old Blue Bell pub, High Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
