Old pubs, shops, restaurants, cinemas and other venues from the era are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

In some cases the buildings have long since been demolished, while in others a new use has been found for the property.

The images show the fashions of the era, from the intricately patterned carpets and curtains to the hairdos and clothes which were in vogue back then.

All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Hare and Hounds Inside the Hare and Hounds pub, Church Lane, Dore, with Jean Clark pictured behind the bar | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Pauldens The fashion section at Pauldens department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in September 1965 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Heartbeat Club Inside the Heartbeat Club, at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road, Sheffield, in November 1966 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales