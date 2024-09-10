But there were people just wanted to sit down and have a good natter over a cup of tea or coffee and a bite to eat.

These cafes around Sheffield provided a welcome retreat for some from the political upheaval of the era, while for others they were a place to embrace new ways of thinking and meet like-minded people.

Either way, they were all popular in their day, though most have sadly been lost during the decades that followed.

This retro photo gallery shows how different the city used to look - not just the cafes, but the shops and streets surrounding them.

Many of the cafes pictured were in the city centre but others were found out in the suburbs, including Wadsley Bridge, Intake, Grimesthorpe and Tinsley.

Our gallery includes an old cinema cafe, another within Sheffield’s lost Victoria railway station and a third at the city’s Playhouse theatre.

Do you remember drinking or eating at any of these old Sheffield cafes?

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Dainties Dainties cafe, right, on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Handy Cafe Handy Cafe, on Burton Road, Neepsend, in 1965 | Picture Sheffield

3 . Mikado Cafe Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in July 1961, with Arthur Davy's Mikado Cafe on the right | Picture Sheffield