It’s one of Sheffield’s most famous roads, stretching from the outskirts of the city centre to Manor Top.

City Road, which was originally called Intake Road, is home to Sheffield’s largest cemetery.

These photos show how the road has changed over the course of nearly 150 years, from the latter half of the 19th century right up to the 1990s, when it was dug up to create the new Supertram network.

Old shops and pubs, along with a lost cinema, are pictured in this nostalgic look back at the street’s history.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Manor Lodge First and Middle School Manor Lodge First and Middle School (formerly Manor County School), at the junction of City Road and Manor Lane, is pictured here in July 1985. The school was opened by Sir John Brown in May 1877 Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Travellers Rest City Road, Sheffield, looking towards Manor Top, showing the Travellers Rest pub, some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mr. Petch Sabien

3 . Supertram construction City Road, Sheffield, looking towards Manor Top, during the construction of Supertram in the early 1990s Photo: Picture Sheffield/John Brackenbury