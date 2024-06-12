It’s one of the most expensive places to live in Sheffield, and also one of the happiest.

Dore and Totley boasts a thriving community, and the area’s location on the edge of the countryside but with easy access to Sheffield city centre and by train to Manchester make it hugely desirable.

On Dore Road, houses sell for an average of more than £1.9 million, making it the second most expensive street in Sheffield.

The southwest suburb of Sheffield is also one of the UK’s happiest, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

These nostalgic pictures capture Dore and Totley through the years, from 1907, when it was the scene of a terrible railway crash, through to the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Popular pubs and old shops feature among the images in this retro photo gallery, along with pictures of pupils at the area’s highly-regarded schools.

Do these pictures bring back any memories?

1 . Fleur de Lys The old Fleur de Lys pub, in Totley, Sheffield, with the post office to the left, in January 1981 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Butcher Tony Adams, manager of J.Armstong Ltd, Totley, with Christmas geese and turkeys in his shop on December 22, 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Train crash A train crash at Dore & Totley railway station in 1907, in which six people were injured | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales