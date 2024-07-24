It was a period of great change in and around the city centre, as these pictures show.

Some old Sheffield landmarks were reduced to rubble as new ones, including Castle Market, rose around them.

This retro photo gallery captures the old Sheffield, much of which was about to be lost for good, and the new Sheffield emerging in its place.

Sheaf Street, outside Sheffield Midland railway station; High Street; Carver Street; Leopold Street; and London Road are just some of the locations which can be seen looking very different to how they do now.

All these photos were taken by John Lythgoe and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Castle Market Castle Market under construction in the 1960s, with the tailors John Collier to the left | Picture Sheffield/J Lythgoe

2 . High Street and Change Alley High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1960, looking towards premises on Change Alley (including Royal Exchange Assurance) and temporary shops (on right) | Picture Sheffield/J Lythgoe

3 . Sheaf Street Sheaf Street, at the Sheffield Midland railway station approach, in May 1963, looking towards Pond Street and Paternoster Row, with premises including the Howard Hotel and W.H. Benson lino merchants factory | Picture Sheffield/J Lythgoe