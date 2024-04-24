Sheffield retro: 21 throwback photos showing popular Sheffield supermarkets of the 1980s and 90s

Do you remember shopping at Safeway, Netto or Fine Fare?

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

Supermarket shopping has changed considerably over the years.

These photos take you back to the 1980s and 1990s in Sheffield, long before a Lidl or Aldi was popping up on every street corner.

They show some of the lost supermarket chains like Safeway, which was bought by Morrisons, and Netto, Fine Fare and Somerfield.

Some of these stores have gone for good while others have been converted, like the large Waitrose at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, which used to be a Safeway store, and the old Presto superstore on Infirmary Road, which is now a Tesco.

How many of these stores do you remember?

Somerfield supermarket on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1997, with the Peace Gardens on the left

1. Somerfield

Somerfield supermarket on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1997, with the Peace Gardens on the left Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Gateway supermarket on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989

2. Gateway

Gateway supermarket on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Netto supermarket, at Queens Road Shopping Centre, Sheffield in 1995. The shopping centre was built on the site of the former Corporation bus depot.

3. Netto

Netto supermarket, at Queens Road Shopping Centre, Sheffield in 1995. The shopping centre was built on the site of the former Corporation bus depot. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Firth Park Bowl Bowling Alley and Fine Fare Supermarket, on Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, Sheffield, in September 1980

4. Fine Fare

Firth Park Bowl Bowling Alley and Fine Fare Supermarket, on Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, Sheffield, in September 1980 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaSupermarketShoppingEcclesall RoadMorrisonsAldiPhoto memoriesMemoriesLidlWaitroseTesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.