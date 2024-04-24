Supermarket shopping has changed considerably over the years.
These photos take you back to the 1980s and 1990s in Sheffield, long before a Lidl or Aldi was popping up on every street corner.
They show some of the lost supermarket chains like Safeway, which was bought by Morrisons, and Netto, Fine Fare and Somerfield.
Some of these stores have gone for good while others have been converted, like the large Waitrose at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, which used to be a Safeway store, and the old Presto superstore on Infirmary Road, which is now a Tesco.
How many of these stores do you remember?
