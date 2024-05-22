Sheffield retro: 21 photos taking you back in time on West Bar and West Bar Green

Lost theatres, pubs and shops feature in this nostalgic look back, taking you from the 1990s to the 1860s

It’s one of Sheffield’s best known streets, today most famous as the centre of justice in the city.

But these nostalgic photos take you back in time along West Bar and West Bar Green long before the courts were located there.

They show how it was once home to the Britannia Theatre and The Grand Picture Palace, along with a number of pubs, shops, cafes and other businesses.

West Bar roundabout, currently undergoing a major conversion into a cyclist-friendly Dutch-style roundabout, is pictured too, looking very different, over the years.

This retro photo gallery, stretching from the 1990s right back to the mid-1800s, also shows the dramatic moment the old Surrey Theatre went up in flames in 1865.

Do these photos bring back any memories?

1. Moseley's Arms

The Moseley's Arms pub, on West Bar, Sheffield, at the junction with Paradise Street, in April 1990. It was originally named The Rose. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. 1980 street scene

West Bar, Sheffield, viewed from the junction of West Bar Green and Corporation Street, in 1980, showing Galaxie, sale and exchange; Portland Autos; and E.L.S. Carpet and Furniture Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Plymouth Motors

West Bar, Sheffield, in 1980, showing Plymouth Motors; the former premises of Weston Senior, wholesale drapers; and H. Turner and Son, wholesale newsagent, stationers etc. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Corner Cafe

West Bar in May 1980, showing businesses including the Corner Cafe Snack Bar Photo: Picture Sheffield

