It’s one of Sheffield’s best known streets, today most famous as the centre of justice in the city.
But these nostalgic photos take you back in time along West Bar and West Bar Green long before the courts were located there.
They show how it was once home to the Britannia Theatre and The Grand Picture Palace, along with a number of pubs, shops, cafes and other businesses.
West Bar roundabout, currently undergoing a major conversion into a cyclist-friendly Dutch-style roundabout, is pictured too, looking very different, over the years.
This retro photo gallery, stretching from the 1990s right back to the mid-1800s, also shows the dramatic moment the old Surrey Theatre went up in flames in 1865.
Do these photos bring back any memories?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.