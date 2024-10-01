They were the beacons which guided thirsty drinkers to a welcoming place of comfort and companionship during the 1980s and 90s.
Many were inspired by the history of the boozers, the buildings they occupied, or the surrounding area.
The artwork celebrated everything from military figures and royalty to Sheffield’s proud industrial and sporting heritage.
The watering holes they publicised have since closed or changed names, but the memories created there live on.
How many of these Sheffield pubs of the 80s and 90s do you remember?
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
