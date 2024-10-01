Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing pub signs at lost Sheffield watering holes of the 80s and 90s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 06:45 BST

These pub signs will bring back fond memories of lost Sheffield watering holes for the many punters who frequented them.

They were the beacons which guided thirsty drinkers to a welcoming place of comfort and companionship during the 1980s and 90s.

Many were inspired by the history of the boozers, the buildings they occupied, or the surrounding area.

The artwork celebrated everything from military figures and royalty to Sheffield’s proud industrial and sporting heritage.

The watering holes they publicised have since closed or changed names, but the memories created there live on.

How many of these Sheffield pubs of the 80s and 90s do you remember?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Horse & Jockey pub sign on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in 1988

1. Horse & Jockey

The Horse & Jockey pub sign on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in 1988 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Jolly Buffer pub sign on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, in 1980

2. Jolly Buffer

The Jolly Buffer pub sign on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, in 1980 | Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton Photo: Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton

The Mulberry Tavern pub sign, on Mulberry Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1980

3. Mulberry Tavern

The Mulberry Tavern pub sign, on Mulberry Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1980 | Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton Photo: Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton

The Durham Ox pub sign, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield

4. Durham Ox

The Durham Ox pub sign, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Lamb Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Lamb

