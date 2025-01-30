They show the barmen and women who worked there, in some cases having served punters for decades.

There are bound to be some familiar faces in there for those who frequented the venues around Sheffield, from the city centre to suburbs like Manor, Beighton and Shiregreen.

Some are pictured pulling pints, while others are shown mixing signature cocktails.

The bar staff are seen in many cases with the landlords and landladies, and with the locals they served.

Is your local featured and do you recognise any of the bar staff pictured?

1 . Red Lion Landlord Simon Gagg and barwoman Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, on Charles Street, Sheffield, in 2006 with some of the real ales on offer | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Merrie Monk Bar staff Roxanne Mannion and Ashley Morris at the Merrie Monk pub, Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, in 2008 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Champs Head barman Alex Swanston and waiter Laura Watts at Champs, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales