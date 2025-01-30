Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing bar staff at popular pubs and clubs of the 90s and noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 06:45 BST

These photos will take you back to the 90s and noughties, and some of Sheffield’s most popular pubs and bars of the time.

They show the barmen and women who worked there, in some cases having served punters for decades.

There are bound to be some familiar faces in there for those who frequented the venues around Sheffield, from the city centre to suburbs like Manor, Beighton and Shiregreen.

Some are pictured pulling pints, while others are shown mixing signature cocktails.

The bar staff are seen in many cases with the landlords and landladies, and with the locals they served.

Is your local featured and do you recognise any of the bar staff pictured?

Landlord Simon Gagg and barwoman Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, on Charles Street, Sheffield, in 2006 with some of the real ales on offer

1. Red Lion

Landlord Simon Gagg and barwoman Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, on Charles Street, Sheffield, in 2006 with some of the real ales on offer | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bar staff Roxanne Mannion and Ashley Morris at the Merrie Monk pub, Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, in 2008

2. Merrie Monk

Bar staff Roxanne Mannion and Ashley Morris at the Merrie Monk pub, Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, in 2008 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Head barman Alex Swanston and waiter Laura Watts at Champs, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002

3. Champs

Head barman Alex Swanston and waiter Laura Watts at Champs, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bar staff Pamela Mitchel and Darren Rosdale, assistant manager Peter Findlay and landlord Andrew Parkinson at the newly refurbished Hallamshire Hotel, on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998, with Richard Hough, of CAMRA, on the other side of the bar

4. Hallamshire Hotel

Bar staff Pamela Mitchel and Darren Rosdale, assistant manager Peter Findlay and landlord Andrew Parkinson at the newly refurbished Hallamshire Hotel, on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998, with Richard Hough, of CAMRA, on the other side of the bar | National World Photo: National World

