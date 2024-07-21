People can be seen skating, bowling and swimming in this retro photo gallery.
Some of the venues pictured in these nostalgic images are still around, like Ponds Forge and iceSheffield, but others have long since closed, including the bowling alley at Firth Park.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone else you know in these pictures from The Star’s archives?
1. Ponds Forge
Young hopefuls go through their paces at Sheffield's Ponds Forge swimming pool in 2005. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. iceSheffield
Youngsters take to the rink at iceSheffield in 2005 as part of the Sheffield Schools free skating programme funded by Sheffield City Trust. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Bowling alley
Pictured at Firth Park bowling alley in 2004 are staff members Mary Crossland and Daveen Heathcote. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Getting to grips with the ice
Dario Dearman, from Valley Park Primary School, tries to stay on his feet at iceSheffield. He was one of the youngsters taking part in the Sheffield Schools free skating programme funded by Sheffield City Trust in 2005. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
