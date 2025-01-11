Sheffield retro: 21 photos looking back at shops, pubs and restaurants on London Road in 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 07:30 GMT

These photos will take you back to a time before vaping shops and mobile phone stores dominated Britain’s high streets.

This retro photo gallery looks back along London Road, stretching south from Sheffield city centre, during the 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s.

You can see how much the street has changed during that time, including many of the shops, pubs and restaurants which have come and gone, and those businesses which have stood the test of time.

A pub which is now a flooring shop, a bank building which was later used to sell fireworks, and a longstanding tailors which is today a burger joint are just some of the lost businesses featured.

Some of the traders who were once familiar faces on London Road are pictured too outside their businesses.

How many of these pubs, shops and restaurants do you remember, and what do you think of how London Road has changed over the years?

The junction of London Road and Cemetery Road, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, in 1963, showing Barclays Bank and in the background the Locarno Ballroom (former Lansdowne Picture Palace)

1. Barclays

The junction of London Road and Cemetery Road, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, in 1963, showing Barclays Bank and in the background the Locarno Ballroom (former Lansdowne Picture Palace) | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

F. William Otto cabinet makers, on London Road, Sheffield, at the corner of Randall Place, in September 1987

2. Otto cabinet makers

F. William Otto cabinet makers, on London Road, Sheffield, at the corner of Randall Place, in September 1987 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

H. Savage butchers, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1977

3. H. Savage

H. Savage butchers, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1977 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Wigfalls furniture shop, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1975, with The Old Crown pub nextdoor

4. Wigfalls

Wigfalls furniture shop, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1975, with The Old Crown pub nextdoor | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

