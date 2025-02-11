These pictures show the fashions of the 1960s and the popular shops where people went to buy them in Sheffield.

The shops featured in this retro photo gallery include big department stores like Peter Robinson, Walsh’s and the Castle House Co-op.

The images also show smaller shops in the city centre and in suburbs including Crookes, Hillsborough and Burngreave.

They even show inside the old Hole in the Road subway, where passersby could browse the subterranean shop windows of Peter Robinson.

Do you remember shopping at any of these stores during the 60s and are there any you miss?

1 . John Collier High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1965, showing John Collier tailors, Swears and Wells furriers, H. Samuel jewellers, Bewlay (Tobacconists), and Manfield and Sons shoe shop | Picture Sheffield

2 . Flynn's Flynn's Fashion House, gown manufacturers, on Spital Hill, Burngreave, in June 1965. The photo, taken from the junction with Spital Street, looking towards The Coliseum picture house, also shows shops incluing R. Mattock and Sons, butchers | Picture Sheffield

3 . Peter Robinson Peter Robinson fashion department store and C&A, on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1964 | Picture Sheffield/D. Fletcher