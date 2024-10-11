Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos showing how different Sheffield looked in the early 1900s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST

These photos capture Sheffield more than 100 years ago, at the turn of the 20th century.

In the city centre, The Moor, or South Street as it was then, Fargate and Pinstone Street all look very different to how they do today.

This retro photo gallery also shows how much has changed out in the suburbs, including Crookes, Hillsborough, Ranmoor and Attercliffe.

Old trams can be seen at a time when the network extended to most corners of the city, shops, pubs and other businesses are shown, and various celebrations are pictured in the years before the Great War would change the world forever.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Looking up the Wicker, towards the Wicker Arches, in 1905, with the Corner Pin Hotel to the right

1. The Wicker

Looking up the Wicker, towards the Wicker Arches, in 1905, with the Corner Pin Hotel to the right

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, showing shops including Richard Field and Son, tea merchants; Fields Continental Cafe; and Robert Proctor and Son, drapers

2. Fargate

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, showing shops including Richard Field and Son, tea merchants; Fields Continental Cafe; and Robert Proctor and Son, drapers

Hillsborough Bridge, Sheffield, in 1910

3. Hillsborough Bridge

Hillsborough Bridge, Sheffield, in 1910

Short ended tram No 142 in Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, with Corporation horse-drawn dustcart and J.C. and J. Bannister's butcher horse and cart

4. Attercliffe Road

Short ended tram No 142 in Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, with Corporation horse-drawn dustcart and J.C. and J. Bannister's butcher horse and cart

