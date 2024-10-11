In the city centre, The Moor, or South Street as it was then, Fargate and Pinstone Street all look very different to how they do today.

This retro photo gallery also shows how much has changed out in the suburbs, including Crookes, Hillsborough, Ranmoor and Attercliffe.

Old trams can be seen at a time when the network extended to most corners of the city, shops, pubs and other businesses are shown, and various celebrations are pictured in the years before the Great War would change the world forever.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . The Wicker Looking up the Wicker, towards the Wicker Arches, in 1905, with the Corner Pin Hotel to the right | Picture Sheffield

2 . Fargate Fargate, Sheffield city centre, showing shops including Richard Field and Son, tea merchants; Fields Continental Cafe; and Robert Proctor and Son, drapers | Picture Sheffield/G W W

3 . Hillsborough Bridge Hillsborough Bridge, Sheffield, in 1910 | Picture Sheffield/L. Fairest