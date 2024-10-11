In the city centre, The Moor, or South Street as it was then, Fargate and Pinstone Street all look very different to how they do today.
This retro photo gallery also shows how much has changed out in the suburbs, including Crookes, Hillsborough, Ranmoor and Attercliffe.
Old trams can be seen at a time when the network extended to most corners of the city, shops, pubs and other businesses are shown, and various celebrations are pictured in the years before the Great War would change the world forever.
1. The Wicker
Looking up the Wicker, towards the Wicker Arches, in 1905, with the Corner Pin Hotel to the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Fargate
Fargate, Sheffield city centre, showing shops including Richard Field and Son, tea merchants; Fields Continental Cafe; and Robert Proctor and Son, drapers | Picture Sheffield/G W W Photo: Picture Sheffield/G W W
3. Hillsborough Bridge
Hillsborough Bridge, Sheffield, in 1910 | Picture Sheffield/L. Fairest Photo: Picture Sheffield/L. Fairest
4. Attercliffe Road
Short ended tram No 142 in Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, with Corporation horse-drawn dustcart and J.C. and J. Bannister's butcher horse and cart | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
