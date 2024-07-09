Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos of 2003 club nights, including Brighton Beach, Bed and Step On

Published 9th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

These photos capture the joy of nights out in Sheffield back in 2003.

They show revellers at popular club nights of the early noughties.

Brighton Beach was held at the City Hall Ballroom during the 90s and noughties, with a mix of indie hits, Northern Soul, 60s tunes and mod anthems drawing clubbers onto the famous flashing dancefloor.

Bed launched in 2000 at the old Locarno Ballroom on the corner of London Road and Boston Street, with The Human League’s Phil Oakey among the celebrity guests on a star-studded opening night. The nightclub ran until 2004, and the building is now home to a Budgens supermarket.

Step On was held in the old Roundhouse nightclub at Ponds Forge, in Sheffield city centre, and included a notable appearance by Bez from the Happy Mondays in 2003.

Do you remember these early noughties club nights and can you spot anyone you know in this retro photo gallery?

At Sheffield's Bed nightclub in 2003 are Jules, Emma, Sarah and Debs

1. Smiles

Photo: Jon Enoch

Pictured at Sheffield's Bed nightclub, on London Road, in 2003, are Mags, Jan, Kate, Katie and Hannan

2. Bed time

Photo: Jon Enoch

Yas, Ben and Claire at the Step On club night in Sheffield in 2003

3. Embrace

Photo: Jon Enoch

Jack, Paul and Jez at Sheffield's Bed nighclub in 2003

4. Memories

Photo: Jon Enoch

