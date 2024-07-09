They show revellers at popular club nights of the early noughties.
Brighton Beach was held at the City Hall Ballroom during the 90s and noughties, with a mix of indie hits, Northern Soul, 60s tunes and mod anthems drawing clubbers onto the famous flashing dancefloor.
Bed launched in 2000 at the old Locarno Ballroom on the corner of London Road and Boston Street, with The Human League’s Phil Oakey among the celebrity guests on a star-studded opening night. The nightclub ran until 2004, and the building is now home to a Budgens supermarket.
Step On was held in the old Roundhouse nightclub at Ponds Forge, in Sheffield city centre, and included a notable appearance by Bez from the Happy Mondays in 2003.
Do you remember these early noughties club nights and can you spot anyone you know in this retro photo gallery?
