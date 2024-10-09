They show a very different looking city, with the Crimean Monument still standing at Moorhead, Castle and Sheaf markets doing a roaring trade, and cars running up and down The Moor before it was pedestrianised.

This retro gallery also shows the Peace Gardens before their big makeover, the famous Hole in the Road subway, and the approach to Sheffield Midland railway station without its now familiar fountains.

All these photos were taken by Jack Barnaby and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Wimpy Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy

Castle Market Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals

Moorhead Moorhead, Sheffield city centre, showing the Crimean Monument and (left) Newton Chambers and Co