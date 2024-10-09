Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos capturing 1960s and 1970s Sheffield

These evocative images capture life in Sheffield city centre during the 1960s and 70s.

They show a very different looking city, with the Crimean Monument still standing at Moorhead, Castle and Sheaf markets doing a roaring trade, and cars running up and down The Moor before it was pedestrianised.

This retro gallery also shows the Peace Gardens before their big makeover, the famous Hole in the Road subway, and the approach to Sheffield Midland railway station without its now familiar fountains.

All these photos were taken by Jack Barnaby and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy

Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy

Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals

Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals

Moorhead, Sheffield city centre, showing the Crimean Monument and (left) Newton Chambers and Co

Moorhead, Sheffield city centre, showing the Crimean Monument and (left) Newton Chambers and Co

The pedestrian precinct and tea garden cafe outside Paulden's department store, Charter Square, during the football World Cup in 1966

The pedestrian precinct and tea garden cafe outside Paulden's department store, Charter Square, during the football World Cup in 1966

