Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic pictures taking you back in time along Bellhouse Road

These photos take you back through the decades from the 1990s to the 1900s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:58 BST

It’s one of Sheffield’s most bustling streets, stretching all the way from the top of Firth Park through Shiregreen to the junction with Ecclesfield Road.

These nostalgic photos show how Bellhouse Road has changed over the last century, from the early 1900s to the present day.

Lost shops, pubs and banks feature in this retro photo gallery which also chronicles changing modes of transport, right back to the days of the horse and cart.

Looking up Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, from Firth Park Road towards Pismire Hill, some time between 1900 and 1919

1. View from Firth Park Road

Looking up Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, from Firth Park Road towards Pismire Hill, some time between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The butchery department of the Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd's Shiregreen branch on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, some time between 1900 and 1919

2. Butchers

The butchery department of the Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd's Shiregreen branch on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, some time between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Brightside and Carbrook Co-op Soc. Ltd

The junction of Bellhouse Road and Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in December 1930, with the Horse Shoe Inn in the background

3. 1930s homes and pub

The junction of Bellhouse Road and Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in December 1930, with the Horse Shoe Inn in the background Photo: Picture Sheffield

Bellhouse Road looking towards Shiregreen Lane some time between 1920 and 1939. The row of shops (including Henthorne's newsagent) was called Victoria Terrace

4. Victoria Terrace shops

Bellhouse Road looking towards Shiregreen Lane some time between 1920 and 1939. The row of shops (including Henthorne's newsagent) was called Victoria Terrace Photo: Picture Sheffield/R.B. and E.D. Richards/B. Woodriff

