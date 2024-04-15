It’s one of Sheffield’s most bustling streets, stretching all the way from the top of Firth Park through Shiregreen to the junction with Ecclesfield Road.

These nostalgic photos show how Bellhouse Road has changed over the last century, from the early 1900s to the present day.

Lost shops, pubs and banks feature in this retro photo gallery which also chronicles changing modes of transport, right back to the days of the horse and cart.

View from Firth Park Road Looking up Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, from Firth Park Road towards Pismire Hill, some time between 1900 and 1919

Butchers The butchery department of the Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd's Shiregreen branch on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, some time between 1900 and 1919

1930s homes and pub The junction of Bellhouse Road and Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in December 1930, with the Horse Shoe Inn in the background