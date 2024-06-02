This retro photo gallery is a celebration of pub life in Sheffield during the late noughties.

Former landlords and some of the characters who drank at their watering holes feature in this nostalgic look back.

Many of the pubs pictured have sadly closed but others are still thriving a decade and a half later.

Let’s raise a glass to all these pubs, the people running them past and present, and the punters keeping them going.

1 . Pheasant Regulars from the Pheasant pub on Sheffield Lane Top dressed in St George's Day costume in April 2009

2 . Dog and Partridge The musician John Dowling pictured at the Dog and Partridge pub, Sheffield, in 2008, with landlady Ann Flynn, holding a painting of him by the artist Keith South

3 . Hen and Chickens Pictured at the Hen and Chickens pub in Sheffield City centre is the landlord Carl Peat and his partner Tracey Cohen