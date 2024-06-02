Sheffield retro: 21 memorable photos of Sheffield pub life in the noughties

This retro photo gallery is a celebration of pub life in Sheffield during the late noughties.

Former landlords and some of the characters who drank at their watering holes feature in this nostalgic look back.

Many of the pubs pictured have sadly closed but others are still thriving a decade and a half later.

Let’s raise a glass to all these pubs, the people running them past and present, and the punters keeping them going.

Regulars from the Pheasant pub on Sheffield Lane Top dressed in St George's Day costume in April 2009

1. Pheasant

Regulars from the Pheasant pub on Sheffield Lane Top dressed in St George's Day costume in April 2009 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

The musician John Dowling pictured at the Dog and Partridge pub, Sheffield, in 2008, with landlady Ann Flynn, holding a painting of him by the artist Keith South

2. Dog and Partridge

The musician John Dowling pictured at the Dog and Partridge pub, Sheffield, in 2008, with landlady Ann Flynn, holding a painting of him by the artist Keith South Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at the Hen and Chickens pub in Sheffield City centre is the landlord Carl Peat and his partner Tracey Cohen

3. Hen and Chickens

Pictured at the Hen and Chickens pub in Sheffield City centre is the landlord Carl Peat and his partner Tracey Cohen Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at the Cocked Hat pub, on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, are Anthony and Chris Robshaw. Anthony's dad Alec ran the pub before him.

4. Cocked Hat

Pictured at the Cocked Hat pub, on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, are Anthony and Chris Robshaw. Anthony's dad Alec ran the pub before him. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

