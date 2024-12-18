Sheffield retro: 19 spectacular aerial views of Sheffield as it looked in the 1960s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST

These fascinating bird’s eye photos show how Sheffield looked from above in the 1960s and 70s.

The aerial images capture lost landmarks from around the city, including the Tinsley towers and the ‘egg box’ town hall extension.

They show how different Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium looked back then, the Meadowhall area long before the huge shopping centre was built, and Kelham Island before the industrial heartland was transformed into a trendy neighbourhood packed with bars and restaurants.

The Moor and the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre feature in this retro photo gallery alongside aerial pictures of suburbs including Gleadless Valley, Burncross, Jordanthorpe and Bradway.

Looking down at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield Town Hall and the 'egg box' town hall extension, in 1978

1. 'Egg box' extension

Looking down at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield Town Hall and the 'egg box' town hall extension, in 1978 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the Park area of Sheffield in around 1965

2. Park

An aerial view of the Park area of Sheffield in around 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in around 1964

3. Hillsborough Stadium

An aerial view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in around 1964 | Picture Sheffield/C. H. Wood/British Aluminium Co. Ltd. Photo: Picture Sheffield/C. H. Wood/British Aluminium Co. Ltd

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Neepsend, Sheffield, in October 1973, showing Penistone Road, Samuel Osborn and Co., Mushet Tool Works, River Don, and Neepsend Lane

4. Neepsend

An aerial view of Neepsend, Sheffield, in October 1973, showing Penistone Road, Samuel Osborn and Co., Mushet Tool Works, River Don, and Neepsend Lane | Picture Sheffield/Taylor Richardson Associates Photo: Picture Sheffield/Taylor Richardson Associates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallKelham IslandSheffield WednesdayNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice