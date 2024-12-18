The aerial images capture lost landmarks from around the city, including the Tinsley towers and the ‘egg box’ town hall extension.

They show how different Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium looked back then, the Meadowhall area long before the huge shopping centre was built, and Kelham Island before the industrial heartland was transformed into a trendy neighbourhood packed with bars and restaurants.

The Moor and the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre feature in this retro photo gallery alongside aerial pictures of suburbs including Gleadless Valley, Burncross, Jordanthorpe and Bradway.

1 . 'Egg box' extension Looking down at the Peace Gardens, Sheffield Town Hall and the 'egg box' town hall extension, in 1978 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Park An aerial view of the Park area of Sheffield in around 1965 | Picture Sheffield

3 . Hillsborough Stadium An aerial view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in around 1964 | Picture Sheffield/C. H. Wood/British Aluminium Co. Ltd.