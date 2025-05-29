Sheffield retro: 19 long landmarks which have vanished from the city over the years like famous Tinsley Towers

From towering beacons of Sheffield’s industry to long-gone cinemas to vanishing war memorials, these landmarks were known across the city but have now disappeared.

These famous Sheffield landmarks have all been consigned to history but live on in the memories of those who visited them or for whom they were a familiar and often comforting sight.

Hospitals, pubs, shops and schools also feature in this retro photo gallery showing the buildings and other structures which left their mark on the city.

Some are still talked about to this day, like the oft-discussed Hole In The Road and the Tinsley Towers, but others hold simpler pleasures like the now demolished Buchanan Road shops.

How many of these lost landmarks do you remember?

The Cannon 1-2 Cinema, on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1988, shortly before it closed and was later demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield City Libraries

1. Cannon 1-2 Cinema

The Cannon 1-2 Cinema, on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1988, shortly before it closed and was later demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield City Libraries | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield City Libraries

The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, in November 1982. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984 and was later demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

2. Classic Cinema

The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, in November 1982. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984 and was later demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

For many people, these cooling towers near Meadowhall were a familiar landmark, visible from the M1, signalling that you were back in Sheffield. It was a sad day for many when the 76m tall towers were demolished in the early hours of August 24, 2008

3. Tinsley Towers

For many people, these cooling towers near Meadowhall were a familiar landmark, visible from the M1, signalling that you were back in Sheffield. It was a sad day for many when the 76m tall towers were demolished in the early hours of August 24, 2008 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The old Jessop Hospital for Women, on Leavygreave Road, Sheffield, in October 2006. This part of the hospital was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

4. Jessop Hospital for Women

The old Jessop Hospital for Women, on Leavygreave Road, Sheffield, in October 2006. This part of the hospital was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI | Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

