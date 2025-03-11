They show the city centre we know today taking shape from among the rubble of the Sheffield Blitz during the 1940s and 50s.

They capture a city getting back on its feet and returning to normalcy after the global conflict, which claimed so many lives.

This retro photo gallery does not focus on the wreckage left behind by the Blitz, or the major rebuilding project which followed.

Instead it looks at everyday life during that period, including the popular shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes of the time.

The fascinating black and white pictures show Fargate, Pinstone Street, The Moor and other major city centre roads.

They feature businesses including the old Cole Brothers department store at the bottom of Fargate, Tuckwood’s Provision Store, with its grand interior, The Nelson Hotel, and the Gaumont Cinema, at Barker’s Pool.

Do you remember any of the lost shops, pubs and other premises pictured here?

1 . Fargate Fargate, Sheffield city centre, viewed from High Street, some time between 1940 and 1959. The shops shown include Austin Reed men's outfitters, Goldsmith's Chambers, Thorpe's cafe and restaurant, and Alexandre tailors, with the sign for Cole Brothers department store just visible on the right | Picture Sheffield

2 . Haymarket Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, viewed from Fitzalan Square in August 1943, showing businesses including Yorkshire Penny Bank, True Form Boot Co and Fifty Shilling Tailor, with Norfolk Market Hall in the distance | Picture Sheffield

3 . Pinstone Street Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, viewed from Moorhead in October 1953, showing tram no 470, Roberts Bros department store and The Nelson Hotel | Picture Sheffield/R.J.S. Wiseman