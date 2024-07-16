Most of them have either disappeared or changed name in the decades since, though a few have survived.
How many of these bars did you drink at and which would you most like to see reopen?
1. Dallas Bar
Dallas Bar (formerly Engineer's Hotel and later Barrow House), at the corner of Fife Street and Ecclesfield Road, Low Wincobank, Sheffield, in March 1983 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. R and B's Uptown Bar
R and B's Uptown Bar (formerly Crown Inn or Old Crown Inn), on Scotland Street, Sheffield, in 1991 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Mr. Kites
Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Trippets
Trippets Wine Bar and Bin 89, wine merchants, on Trippet Lane, looking towards Rockingham Street and Portobello Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1992 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.