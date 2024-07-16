Sheffield retro: 18 photos showing popular bars of the 80s and 90s

These bars helped many Sheffielders slake their thirst during the 1980s and 90s.

Most of them have either disappeared or changed name in the decades since, though a few have survived.

Our retro photo gallery features watering holes around Sheffield, including the famous Wapentake bar and its formidable landlady Olga Marshall, Republic Bar and Henry’s Cafe Bar.

How many of these bars did you drink at and which would you most like to see reopen?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Dallas Bar (formerly Engineer's Hotel and later Barrow House), at the corner of Fife Street and Ecclesfield Road, Low Wincobank, Sheffield, in March 1983

1. Dallas Bar

Dallas Bar (formerly Engineer's Hotel and later Barrow House), at the corner of Fife Street and Ecclesfield Road, Low Wincobank, Sheffield, in March 1983 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

R and B's Uptown Bar (formerly Crown Inn or Old Crown Inn), on Scotland Street, Sheffield, in 1991

2. R and B's Uptown Bar

R and B's Uptown Bar (formerly Crown Inn or Old Crown Inn), on Scotland Street, Sheffield, in 1991 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1981

3. Mr. Kites

Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Trippets Wine Bar and Bin 89, wine merchants, on Trippet Lane, looking towards Rockingham Street and Portobello Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1992

4. Trippets

Trippets Wine Bar and Bin 89, wine merchants, on Trippet Lane, looking towards Rockingham Street and Portobello Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1992 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

