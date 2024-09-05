Sheffield retro: 18 photos of popular clubs from the 1980s and 90s

Robert Cumber

They were the places Sheffielders went to party and to socialise in the 1980s and 90s.

These retro photos capture some of the most popular clubs of that era, including nightclubs, working men’s clubs and social clubs.

They include the Palais, on London Road; The Limit, on West Street; and Fiesta, on Arundel Gate.

The pictures also show people inside working men’s clubs around Sheffield, from Hansworth and Parson Cross to Grenoside.

How many of these venues do you remember visiting, and are there any from that era you would love to see make a comeback?

The bar at Attercliffe Non Political Club (known locally as Attercliffe Non Pots), on Effingham Road, Sheffield, in June 1987

1. Attercliffe Non Pots

The bar at Attercliffe Non Political Club (known locally as Attercliffe Non Pots), on Effingham Road, Sheffield, in June 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Palais (formerly The Lansdowne Picture Palace), on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1990. The building is now a Budgens supermarket.

2. Palais

The Palais (formerly The Lansdowne Picture Palace), on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1990. The building is now a Budgens supermarket. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Southey Social Club, Southey Green Road, Sheffield, in July 1986

3. Southey Social

Southey Social Club, Southey Green Road, Sheffield, in July 1986 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The concert room at Colley Working Men's Club, on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989

4. Colley WMC

The concert room at Colley Working Men's Club, on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

