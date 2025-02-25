Sheffield retro: 18 photos charting history of famous street running through wealthy suburbs with grim past

It’s today one of Sheffield’s most affluent streets, connecting some of the city’s most sought-after suburbs.

Fulwood Road stretches from Broomhill to Fulwood, via Ranmoor and Nether Green, with house prices in the area reflecting its status as one of Sheffield’s most poopular neighbourhoods.

Its home to many independent shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, and runs parallel to the picturesque Porter Valley.

The name Fulwood, however, has not always had such pleasant connotations. It traditionally means foul or dirty wood.

These photos take you on a trip down memory lane along Fulwood Road, charting a century of its history, from the early 1900s to the late 1990s.

They show many of the businesses which have come and gone, and some of the buildings which have been lost over the years, including one very famous city landmark.

Do the images in this retro gallery bring back any memories for you?

The photos have been shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shops on Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, including including Ranmoor Post Office and William Henry Broughton's grocery store, some time between 1900 and 1919

1. Post office

Shops on Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, including including Ranmoor Post Office and William Henry Broughton's grocery store, some time between 1900 and 1919 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Ranmoor Inn, on the corner of Fulwood Road and Ranmoor Road, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919

2. Ranmoor Inn

Ranmoor Inn, on the corner of Fulwood Road and Ranmoor Road, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919, showing shops between Ashgate Road and Glossop Road, with York Hotel in the distance

3. Broomhill shops

Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919, showing shops between Ashgate Road and Glossop Road, with York Hotel in the distance | Valentine's Series/Picture Sheffield Photo: Valentine's Series/Picture Sheffield

Fulwood Road, Nether Green, looking towards the Rising Sun pub, the tram terminus and Nether Green School, some time between 1900 and 1919

4. Tram

Fulwood Road, Nether Green, looking towards the Rising Sun pub, the tram terminus and Nether Green School, some time between 1900 and 1919 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

