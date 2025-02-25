Fulwood Road stretches from Broomhill to Fulwood, via Ranmoor and Nether Green, with house prices in the area reflecting its status as one of Sheffield’s most poopular neighbourhoods.
Its home to many independent shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, and runs parallel to the picturesque Porter Valley.
The name Fulwood, however, has not always had such pleasant connotations. It traditionally means foul or dirty wood.
These photos take you on a trip down memory lane along Fulwood Road, charting a century of its history, from the early 1900s to the late 1990s.
They show many of the businesses which have come and gone, and some of the buildings which have been lost over the years, including one very famous city landmark.
The photos have been shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
