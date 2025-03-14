Sheffield retro: 18 city institutions of the 1970s you may remember, including lost pubs, clubs and cinemas

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Published 14th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST

They were the places we went to eat, drink, shop and socialise in Sheffield during the 1970s.

These popular pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, shops and cinemas were Sheffield institutions during the 1970s.

They include Redgates toy store, the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’ beloved by generations of youngsters, Josephine’s nightclub, which was the height of glamour when it opened, and the much-missed Gaumont cinema.

How many of these lost attractions do you remember, and what do you think were the most iconic Sheffield venues of the 70s?

Redgates was a hugely popular toy store on Furnival Gate, in Sheffield city centre, stocking a huge range of goods over several floors. A trip to Redgates was a magical experience for youngsters, who were able to play with many of the toys on display, and it was affectionately dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland. Mandy Nunn is pictured here with some of the electronic games for sale at Redgates in November 1979.

1. Redgates

Redgates was a hugely popular toy store on Furnival Gate, in Sheffield city centre, stocking a huge range of goods over several floors. A trip to Redgates was a magical experience for youngsters, who were able to play with many of the toys on display, and it was affectionately dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland. Mandy Nunn is pictured here with some of the electronic games for sale at Redgates in November 1979. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Stone House pub on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, was a hugely popular venue during the 1970s and 80s. It is still fondly remembered for its retro themed courtyard, completed with mock shop fronts and cobbled flooring. The Stone House is pictured here in 1971.

2. The Stone House

The Stone House pub on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, was a hugely popular venue during the 1970s and 80s. It is still fondly remembered for its retro themed courtyard, completed with mock shop fronts and cobbled flooring. The Stone House is pictured here in 1971. | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Fiesta, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, was the biggest nightclub in Europe when it opened in 1970, having been built at a cost of £500,000. It attracted some huge names, from the Beach Boys to Stevie Wonder.

3. Fiesta

The Fiesta, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, was the biggest nightclub in Europe when it opened in 1970, having been built at a cost of £500,000. It attracted some huge names, from the Beach Boys to Stevie Wonder. | Picture Sheffield/Pickards of Leeds Photo: Picture Sheffield/Pickards of Leeds

Baileys nightclub and casino, formerly the Cavendish, on Bank Street, Sheffield, was the place to go in the 1970s. It is pictured here in March 1977

4. Baileys

Baileys nightclub and casino, formerly the Cavendish, on Bank Street, Sheffield, was the place to go in the 1970s. It is pictured here in March 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

