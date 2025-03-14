How many of these lost attractions do you remember, and what do you think were the most iconic Sheffield venues of the 70s?
1. Redgates
Redgates was a hugely popular toy store on Furnival Gate, in Sheffield city centre, stocking a huge range of goods over several floors. A trip to Redgates was a magical experience for youngsters, who were able to play with many of the toys on display, and it was affectionately dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland. Mandy Nunn is pictured here with some of the electronic games for sale at Redgates in November 1979. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. The Stone House
The Stone House pub on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, was a hugely popular venue during the 1970s and 80s. It is still fondly remembered for its retro themed courtyard, completed with mock shop fronts and cobbled flooring. The Stone House is pictured here in 1971. | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images
3. Fiesta
The Fiesta, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, was the biggest nightclub in Europe when it opened in 1970, having been built at a cost of £500,000. It attracted some huge names, from the Beach Boys to Stevie Wonder. | Picture Sheffield/Pickards of Leeds Photo: Picture Sheffield/Pickards of Leeds
4. Baileys
Baileys nightclub and casino, formerly the Cavendish, on Bank Street, Sheffield, was the place to go in the 1970s. It is pictured here in March 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers