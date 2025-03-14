1 . Redgates

Redgates was a hugely popular toy store on Furnival Gate, in Sheffield city centre, stocking a huge range of goods over several floors. A trip to Redgates was a magical experience for youngsters, who were able to play with many of the toys on display, and it was affectionately dubbed the Yorkshire Disneyland. Mandy Nunn is pictured here with some of the electronic games for sale at Redgates in November 1979. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers