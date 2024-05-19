Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos showing lost pubs on Sheffield estates, from The Link to Cross Guns

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 19th May 2024, 06:30 BST

Some have been demolished while others have been converted for different uses, including a restaurant, a nursery and a community centre

They were at the heart of their communities, in some cases new communities rising from the rubble of Sheffield’s old slums.

But these pubs have all sadly closed over the years, sometimes along with the flats whose residents they kept watered and provided with a place to meet and socialise.

This retro photo gallery shows lost pubs from estates around Sheffield, including at the city’s famous Park Hill flats and the old Hyde Park and Kelvin flats.

Some of the pubs pictured have been demolished while others have been converted for different uses, including a restaurant, a nursery and a community centre.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of these lost pubs do you remember?

The Gatefield pub, at the Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, some time between 1960 and 1979

1. The Gatefield

The Gatefield pub, at the Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Halfpenny pub, at Sheffield's old Kelvin flats, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979

2. The Halfpenny

The Halfpenny pub, at Sheffield's old Kelvin flats, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Link pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, on Hague Row, off Duke Street, pictured in 1985

3. The Link

The Link pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, on Hague Row, off Duke Street, pictured in 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Parkway pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, pictured in June 1985

4. The Parkway

The Parkway pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, pictured in June 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

