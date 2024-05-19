They were at the heart of their communities, in some cases new communities rising from the rubble of Sheffield’s old slums.
But these pubs have all sadly closed over the years, sometimes along with the flats whose residents they kept watered and provided with a place to meet and socialise.
This retro photo gallery shows lost pubs from estates around Sheffield, including at the city’s famous Park Hill flats and the old Hyde Park and Kelvin flats.
Some of the pubs pictured have been demolished while others have been converted for different uses, including a restaurant, a nursery and a community centre.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
How many of these lost pubs do you remember?
