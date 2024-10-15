These photos show just some of the much-loved teachers at primary schools across Sheffield in the late 1990s, and some of the pupils they taught back then.

You might spot your favourite teacher in this retro gallery of photos from The Star’s archive. Perhaps that teacher is the reason you’re in the job you are today.

The gallery features schools around the city, in areas including Hackenthorpe, Totley, Norton, Oughtibridge and Parson Cross.

1 . Hands up! Year six teacher Hilary Dowson pictured with her class at St. John Fisher Primary School, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales

2 . Totley Primary Totley Primary School headteacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley, in 1999, with pupils Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9, and Emma Goodliffe, 8 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Park Hill Primary Reception teacher Helen Kay with Alex Carberry and Lavern Curate (both four) at Park Hill Primary School in 1999 | Picture Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales