Sheffield retro: 17 photos of much-loved primary school teachers from the 90s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST

Everyone remembers an inspirational primary school teacher who made learning fun.

These photos show just some of the much-loved teachers at primary schools across Sheffield in the late 1990s, and some of the pupils they taught back then.

You might spot your favourite teacher in this retro gallery of photos from The Star’s archive. Perhaps that teacher is the reason you’re in the job you are today.

The gallery features schools around the city, in areas including Hackenthorpe, Totley, Norton, Oughtibridge and Parson Cross.

Year six teacher Hilary Dowson pictured with her class at St. John Fisher Primary School, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, in 1998

1. Hands up!

Year six teacher Hilary Dowson pictured with her class at St. John Fisher Primary School, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

Totley Primary School headteacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley, in 1999, with pupils Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9, and Emma Goodliffe, 8

2. Totley Primary

Totley Primary School headteacher Martin Bierton at one of the wildlife nature trail points in the school grounds on Sunnyvale Road, Totley, in 1999, with pupils Alex Cooper, 9, Helen Aspinall, 9, Natalie Booth, 9, Lauren Bartolomew, 9, and Emma Goodliffe, 8 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Reception teacher Helen Kay with Alex Carberry and Lavern Curate (both four) at Park Hill Primary School in 1999

3. Park Hill Primary

Reception teacher Helen Kay with Alex Carberry and Lavern Curate (both four) at Park Hill Primary School in 1999 | Picture Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Artists Joyce Herron and Pat Moore with headteacher Pat Battams beside the Pied Piper mural leading to the new library at St Patricks Primary School, Sheffield Lane Top, in 1998

4. St Patricks Primary

Artists Joyce Herron and Pat Moore with headteacher Pat Battams beside the Pied Piper mural leading to the new library at St Patricks Primary School, Sheffield Lane Top, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Waistell

